Brutal first Love Island Australia coupling

by Bella Fowler
8th Oct 2019 8:36 AM

 

Promising to be the sexiest reality show on our screens, Love Island Australia kicked off on Monday night to an explosion on social media.

It turns out watching hot people fall in love is just as enticing as watching celebrities concealed in elaborate costumes belt out pop tunes.

With the help of host Sophie Monk, the first 10 beautiful people were paired up, but not before the first game of partner musical chairs.

From two male contestants being tossed to the subs bench, to another woman being rejected when stepping forward, the show started with a brutal bang.

 

 

First off the bat, Maurice and Jessie coupled up, later becoming the first couple to kiss, followed by Gerard and Cartier, who initially seemed happy with their choice.

But from there, things quickly became awkward.

Next up, Adam chose Vanessa, but when DJ Sam entered the villa, she stepped forward and ditched Adam - sending him straight to the subs bench.

But when the fifth and final boy, model Matthew was sent in, he chose Vanessa again, despite Cynthia stepping forward. This was Vanessa's third coupling, leaving Sam with Adam on the subs bench, and Cassie and Cynthia without partners.

In the end, Adam chose Cassie, and Sam chose Cynthia, but the whole situation was sufficiently awkward.

Love Island Australia's first 5 couples of the season are officially here. Picture: Supplied.
Love Island Australia's first 5 couples of the season are officially here. Picture: Supplied.

Elsewhere in the early minutes of episode, we had the invention of the word "krismatic" (charismatic), someone actually admitting to liking Nickelback, and a first pash between Maurice and Jessie.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the first couples:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cartier.
Cartier.

 

Adam.
Adam.

 

Mathew.
Mathew.

 

Cynthia.
Cynthia.

 

Eoghan.
Eoghan.

 

Vanessa.
Vanessa.

 

Sam.
Sam.

 

Jessie.
Jessie.

 

Gerard.
Gerard.

 

 

Love Island Australia continues Tuesday night at 8.45pm on Channel 9

