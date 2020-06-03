Brothers’ best team of the decade in NRRRL
Sports editor Mitchell Craig picks his Marist Brothers Rams team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.
Fullback, Mitchell Krause
Prolific try-scorer and excitement machine with his blistering speed from the back of the field.
Wing, O’Shea Hannaway
Brothers have burned through a number of wingers over the years and have struggled to lock down a consistent pairing.
Hannaway had the most potential of them all and now plays on the Gold Coast.
Centre, Chris King
King could produce anything on his day and has scored a stack of tries over the years.
He can win a game with his goal kicking ability.
Centre, Dylan Coleman
An old favourite of the Rams and was one of their most consistent players between 2010-2013.
Coleman played for the NSW and Australian Police rugby league team.
Wing, David Jacky
Played more at fullback and could switch between centre and wing with Krause.
Jacky has plenty of natural ability and is cool under pressure.
Five-eighth, Jacob Follent
Talented junior with a strong running game and will be a key part of the Rams team moving forward.
Halfback, Evan Hickling
A couple of stints at the club and they always look the most organised when he is in the team.
Hickling has been one of the best halfbacks in the competition for the last decade.
Front row, Darryl Butcher
Dedicated clubman and took out the NRRRL Player of the Year award in 2011.
Looks to be in good shape heading into the season and still a valuable asset to the team.
Hooker, Paul O’Neill
The heart and soul of the team and has played almost every game since 2011.
As tough as they come and one of the hardest-working players in the competition.
Front row, Lochie Perren
The big bull of the team who came into first grade at a young age.
Perren always had plenty of size and is now an established first grader with plenty of years ahead of him.
Second row, Kyle Kennedy
Started in first grade as a 16-year-old and has gone on to represent NSW Country at under-23 level.
Second row, Brendan Wall
Stood tall during some lean seasons and was one of the clubs most damaging ball-running forwards.
Lock, Jack Durheim
A genuine footballer with an impressive skill set. Great offload and always mixes his game up.