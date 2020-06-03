Brothers’ best team of the decade in NRRRL

Sports editor Mitchell Craig picks his Marist Brothers Rams team of the decade (2010-2019) in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

Marist Brothers fullback for team of the decade. Mitchell Krause. Photo The Northern Star.

Fullback, Mitchell Krause

Prolific try-scorer and excitement machine with his blistering speed from the back of the field.

Wing, O’Shea Hannaway

Brothers have burned through a number of wingers over the years and have struggled to lock down a consistent pairing.

Hannaway had the most potential of them all and now plays on the Gold Coast.

Marist Brothers centre Chris King. Photo Vicki Kerry.

Centre, Chris King

King could produce anything on his day and has scored a stack of tries over the years.

He can win a game with his goal kicking ability.

Centre, Dylan Coleman

An old favourite of the Rams and was one of their most consistent players between 2010-2013.

Coleman played for the NSW and Australian Police rugby league team.

David Jacky on the run for Marist Brothers. Photo The Northern Star.

Wing, David Jacky

Played more at fullback and could switch between centre and wing with Krause.

Jacky has plenty of natural ability and is cool under pressure.

Marist Brothers five-eighth Jacob Follent. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Five-eighth, Jacob Follent

Talented junior with a strong running game and will be a key part of the Rams team moving forward.

Evan Hickling halfback. Photo The Northern Star.

Halfback, Evan Hickling

A couple of stints at the club and they always look the most organised when he is in the team.

Hickling has been one of the best halfbacks in the competition for the last decade.

Front row, Darryl Butcher

Dedicated clubman and took out the NRRRL Player of the Year award in 2011.

Looks to be in good shape heading into the season and still a valuable asset to the team.

Marist Brothers hooker Paul O'Neill in NRRRL. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Hooker, Paul O’Neill

The heart and soul of the team and has played almost every game since 2011.

As tough as they come and one of the hardest-working players in the competition.

Marist Brothers front-rower Lochie Perren on the charge in NRRRL Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

Front row, Lochie Perren

The big bull of the team who came into first grade at a young age.

Perren always had plenty of size and is now an established first grader with plenty of years ahead of him.

Second-rower Kyle Kennedy. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Second row, Kyle Kennedy

Started in first grade as a 16-year-old and has gone on to represent NSW Country at under-23 level.

Marist Brothers second-rower Brendan Wall .Photo Marc Stapelberg.

Second row, Brendan Wall

Stood tall during some lean seasons and was one of the clubs most damaging ball-running forwards.

Marist Brothers lock Jack Durheim. Photo Vicki Kerry.

Lock, Jack Durheim

A genuine footballer with an impressive skill set. Great offload and always mixes his game up.