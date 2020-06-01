Broncos star gives verdict on ‘six-again’ rule changes

Matt Lodge has given the new rule changes the thumbs up. Picture: AAP

Broncos enforcer Matt Lodge is a fan of rugby league's new rules even though he is part of the group most challenged by them.

The game's big men huffed and puffed their way through the weekend with the new "six again'' rule providing a quicker game and bringing fatigue back as a major factor as traditional structures were eroded.

Lodge had his own challenges in the Broncos landslide loss to Parramatta as he returned from a knee injury but still maintained a quick game was a good game.

"Personally I like it - I am a bit of a footy fan,'' Lodge said of the rule tweak.

"I like sitting on the lounge and watching the other games and it is good to see the game speeding up and seeing players who can play a bit of footy shining.

"It will take a bit of adjusting especially for us big (men) in the middle. Once we get up to speed I think it will be good for the fans of the game to get rid of the wrestle and some of that bash and barge stuff and play a bit of footy and opens it up for some stars.

"I like the one referee - you grow up from the under-6s playing one ref so I don't know why you have to change at this level. If players are good enough to get away with stuff in the ruck that is just part of the game.''

Lodge admitted to being physically taxed by the quick tempo.

"I definitely need some minutes in my legs. I was probably a little underdone. I will be better for the run.''

After being hammered by the Eels Lodge admits the Broncos must lift several cogs to match the Roosters on Thursday.

"We have got a lot of work to do to beat a side like the Roosters. They turn up every week. They never let anyone down.

"It is hard to hide behind stats when you get beaten by that score but they did have the run of play and possession and we can only blame ourselves for that.''

