Broncos ruthlessly swing selection axe

THE Brisbane Broncos have once again sharpened the blade and swung the axe, making wholesale changes to their line-up.

Star fullback Jamayne Isaako found himself on the chopping block following the loss to the Newcastle Knights, with teen sensation Tesi Niu set to replace him.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold appears to be rolling the dice and thrusting 18-year-old Niu into the No.1 jersey, as he looks at ways to snap their worrying four-game losing streak in Saturday's Suncorp Stadium derby.

Tongan international Niu, who has played just two NRL games, ran in the fullback position at Red Hill on Tuesday with Isaako training with the reserves squad.

Isaako, 24, may miss out on the 17 entirely with Corey Oates and Xavier Coates training on the wing.

The Broncos would be sweating on Cory Paix, who left training early with a suspected shoulder complaint.

Paix's loss leaves 33-year-old import Issac Luke as their sole rake after the club's release of veteran No.9 Andrew McCullough last month.

Under-fire playmaker Anthony Milford appears to have retained his spot with youngster Tom Dearden training in the reserves.

Tesi Niu in action during Brisbane Broncos training on Tuesday.

Broncos vs Titans, Suncorp Stadium, Saturday, 5.30pm

Broncos: 1. Tesi Niu 2. Corey Oates 3. Herbie Farnworth 4. Darius Boyd 5. Xavier Coates 6. Anthony Milford 7. Brodie Croft 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Issac Luke 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Tevita Pangai Junior 13. Joe Ofahengaue 14. Jamayne Isaako 15. Jamil Hopoate 16. Rhys Kennedy 17. Ben Te'o 18. Tom Dearden 19. Ethan Bullemor 20. Tyson Gamble 21. Richard Kennar

Titans: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Anthony Don 3. Brian Kelly 4. Dale Copley 5. Phillip Sami 6. Ashley Taylor 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Moeaki Fotuaika 9. Mitch Rein 10. Sam Lisone 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Keegan Hipgrave 13. Jai Arrow 14. Tanah Boyd 15. Tyrone Peachey 16. Jaimin Jolliffe 17. Jarrod Wallace 18. Bryce Cartwright 19. Erin Clark 20. Beau Fermor 21. Tyrone Roberts

Originally published as Broncos ruthlessly swing selection axe