Broncos rookie emerges as next club captain

Pat Carrigan will captain the Broncos Saturday night's trial against the Titans in the strongest sign yet the Corey Parker-clone is being groomed as Brisbane's next long-term skipper.

Carrigan will start at lock in Brisbane's final pre-season hitout at Dolphin Stadium, with coach Anthony Seibold confirming the workhorse has clinched the No.13 jumper for the Broncos' premiership opener against the Cowboys.

But of greater significance for Carrigan is his stunning elevation to the Broncos captaincy at age 22, making him one of the youngest leaders in NRL history.

Newly-crowned club captain Alex Glenn first skippered Brisbane at the same age in 2011 and with the veteran back-rower sidelined for the Titans trial with a hamstring strain, the leadership door has swung open for Carrigan.

Rated the next Parker with his tireless workrate, Carrigan has impressed Seibold with his evolution over the past 18 months and the Broncos coach says the industrious forward is ready for the ultimate step-up in responsibility.

Pat Carrigan will skipper the Broncos on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"Patty Carrigan will captain the side this week," Seibold said.

"It's a good reward for him as an emerging leader of our team. Darius (Boyd, former skipper) is there as well, so we have experience around him.

"Pat has been a leader in his own age groups for many years. He is a great leader already around the current group.

"We don't have too many older players in our squad, we only have three over 30 and a couple aren't playing this week.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, you can be a leader in any walk of life so he has done a really good job in pre-season."

While it will be a captaincy cameo, it appears only a matter of time before Carrigan ascends to the Broncos leadership throne on a full-time basis.

University educated and well-spoken, Carrigan captained the Queensland under-20s in 2018, and with Glenn reaching his twilight years, the Junior Kangaroos forward is viewed by Seibold as a natural successor.

Carrigan made his NRL debut last year, tallying 19 games in a fine rookie season, and Seibold says the 104kg ironman is ready for a starting spot in the No.13 jumper for round one against the Cowboys.

Carrigan was impressive on the field in his debut year. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"I think he has done a tremendous job, he has been outstanding on the training paddock," Seibold said.

"Pat is ready for the next step in his career to start and I want to give him that opportunity.

"I want him to lead the team this week in 13 so I am showing my hand there.

"I am really big on the non-talent areas required in this game and he is exceptional in those.

"I'm sure he will keep the 13 jersey."

The Broncos will field a near full-strength team against the Titans, with Origin winger Corey Oates to return to the side after battling a staph infection in pre-season.

"It's good to have 'Oatesy' back," he said.

"He is a State of Origin player at his very best.

"I wouldn't risk him if he wasn't 100 per cent. He is back to his playing weight of 106kg and he feels a lot better. He was initially a bit tired, but he is feeling good and we are being sensible with his training.

"He is looking forward to being back."