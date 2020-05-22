Broncos plan to keep young guns fit for NRL call-up

The Broncos are looking at ways to keep their reserve players match-ready in lieu of the cancelled statewide Intrust Super Cup competition.

Brisbane's "bubble" squad of 32 players includes a number of ISC regulars, such as Cory Paix (Magpies), Tyson Gamble (Dolphins) and Herbie Farnworth (Devils).

However, with the statewide competition scrapped, those players who are not in the regular 17 will have limited game time in the foreseeable future.

A number of southeast ISC clubs are looking at creating a mini community competition to keep their top-tier players in shape, however community sport of any kind is not expected for another month or two.

In the meantime, a number of NRL coaches have discussed hosting "scratch matches" between their reserve grade sides, including the Melbourne Storm, to keep their entire squad match-fit.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold this week revealed plans of his selection rotation policy to keep his players fresh, but said the club wanted to keep the reserves match-ready.

The Broncos are looking at ways to keep reserve grade players match-ready with the ISC cancelled for 2020. Picture: Getty Images.

"It's really unique," Seibold said.

"Ideally we'd love to have the Queensland Cup competition up and running again so the players can play football on the weekend.

"The reality is that the Queensland Cup has been cancelled.

"Once the NRL gets back up and running, the next thing that clubs and coaches and general managers of football will look at is how do we get some footy for our team (reserves).

"Do we combine with the Cowboys and Gold Coast and go play a western Sydney team on two or three occasions?

"It's certainly been a suggestion in the head coach's meetings.

"Do we play Nines footy against the Gold Coast or Cowboys here in Queensland?

"I'm not sure how that's going to work."

Seibold said he was confident his reserve players would not lose any development by training with the full squad at Red Hill each week.

Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is keen for some competition to keep reserve grade players match fit for an NRL call up. Picture: AAP.

"The reps for them here at training, we believe, won't hinder their development because they're coming up against NRL players every day," he said.

"For us to be consistent and successful, we will need to look at our full squad, not just expect the 17 players to play each and every week."

Brisbane's reserve players - known as the "Renegades" - were put through their paces at training yesterday as Seibold finalises his top 17 for next Thursday's season relaunch against Parramatta.

David Fifita (recovering from knee surgery) and Jordan Kahu were absent from training yesterday.

Originally published as Broncos plan to keep young guns fit for NRL call-up