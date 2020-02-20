Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Britney Spears has been taken to hospital after breaking her foot. Picture: Instagram
Britney Spears has been taken to hospital after breaking her foot. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Britney’s boyfriend reveals she’s in hospital

by Lindsay Kupfer
20th Feb 2020 9:05 AM

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed the songstress is in the hospital after breaking a bone in her foot.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl," Asghari, 26, captioned a series of photos this week, one of which is a selfie of the pair in hospital.

 

The caption continued, "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off. #stronger."

MORE: Shock new details about Britney's infamous 2007 breakdown

 

Spears and Asghari have been dating for years.
Spears and Asghari have been dating for years.

Metatarsal bones are a group of five bones located in your foot between your toes and the heel of your foot. It's unclear which she broke.

In a video he posted to Instagram, he is seen writing Stronger, one of her early songs, on her cast.

"I love you, baby," Spears, 38, can be heard telling Asghari in the video.

Spears' sister, Jamie Lynn, 28, commented on the pictures: "Between her and Maddie we are running a hospital."

Jamie Lynn's 11-year-old daughter suffered a buckle fracture, a common type of fracture in younger children, in her arm while playing at school on Friday.

 

 

The Blast reported on Monday that Spears' conservatorship has been extended several more months. In September 2019, Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over the role of conservator from her father and will remain in the position through April 2020.

It follows a turbulent year for the star. Last April, Spears entered a mental health facility, just months after cancelling a planned Las Vegas residency and putting her career on indefinite hiatus to take care of her ailing father.

"Britney was having a hard time dealing with her dad's health issues. Britney hasn't been drinking or doing drugs or anything, she just has some very difficult emotional and mental health issues. She's gone away to try (to deal) with her issues before they get worse," a source close to the Spears family told Page Six said at the time.

 

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
britney spears broken foot dancing hospital

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        premium_icon ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        News A LISMORE couple was terrified to find their nine-month old unable to stand early this month.

        Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        premium_icon Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        News POPULARITY of community workshops sees ratepayers given another chance to shape...

        Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        premium_icon Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        Music TOP five best Queen songs — do you love or hate Bohemian Rhapsody?

        You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        premium_icon You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        Whats On TICKETS go for sale this week for the world premiere of the show about the highly...