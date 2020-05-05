Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A yoga instructor found himself in a bind over the government’s COVID-19 shutdown, so he made a decision which has landed him in hot water.
A yoga instructor found himself in a bind over the government’s COVID-19 shutdown, so he made a decision which has landed him in hot water.
Crime

Yoga boss in court for ill-fated drive

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
5th May 2020 2:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of a yoga studio has told a court the reason he drove while on a demerit point suspended licence was that the government's COVID-19 shutdown meant he had mere "hours" to ready his business for the switch to online.

James 'Mantra' Schultz, 36, the owner of Flex Hot Yoga at Norman Park, told Holland Park Magistrates Court he was busted driving at Mansfield on March 24 because he had to "get my business online in a matter of hours" following the Federal Government's COVID-19 shutdown the previous day.

Schultz, who was seen doing stretches in the waiting area outside the courtroom before he was called in to face Magistrate Simon Young, said he had no employees to assist him in picking up stock he required and he "couldn't wait three or four days for delivery".

"I had no choice but to get it myself," Schultz told the court.

He also claimed that his decision to drive would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he wouldn't come into contact with taxi or rideshare drivers.

Mr Young said the argument was not compelling.

"I've changed my ways," Schultz pleaded.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Originally published as Brisbane yoga boss in court for ill-fated drive

court crime flex hot yoga james mantra schultz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Planes, divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

        Planes, divers help in search for missing Evans Head woman

        News SEARCH crews will today be looking in bushland and the Evans River.

        SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        premium_icon SCU graduate ‘living in acute fear’ for 4 months

        News SHE was in China as the virus broke and faced a harrowing reality.

        COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

        premium_icon COVID-19 to leave a $1.5m hole in council’s budget

        News Lismore council will meet to discuss the draft 2020/21 budget

        MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

        MORE DETAILS: Free respiratory clinic is for everyone

        News A NEW clinic will open in Ballina tomorrow to diagnose respiratory cases, including...