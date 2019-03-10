Bruce Hwy in 13km gridlock after smash

The Bruce Hwy is jammed for Sunday traffic. Photo: Supplied

TRAFFIC is at a crawl on the Bruce Hwy headed from the Sunshine Coast to Brisbane this afternoon following a two-car crash.

Paramedics responded to the southbound smash which happened on the Donnybrook Road slip lane onto the Bruce Hwy at Elimbah at 3.16pm with traffic banked up 13km back toward Beerwah.

Current predictions are it will take approximately 1.5hrs to travel the 13km stretch.

Two adults and two children have been treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

All four have been transported to Caboolture Hospital.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes if possible.