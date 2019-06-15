Menu
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
Brisbane school block engulfed in flames

by Natalie Bochenski
15th Jun 2019

A Brisbane primary school has been declared a crime scene after a fire ripped through one of its buildings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the school in Upper Mt Gravatt at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was significantly damaged.

Police investigators returned to the school on Saturday morning to search for evidence of the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

