Menu
Login
News

Brisbane protester refused to sign bail

by Warren Barnsley
19th Jun 2019 12:44 PM

An "armchair revolutionary" who shut down a busy Brisbane CBD street by gluing himself to the road spent the night in the watchhouse because he refused to sign his bail undertaking.

Eric Serge Herbert was fined $550 on Wednesday for being a public nuisance and contravening a police direction after pleading guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court.

"He was offered bail but like a true armchair revolutionary he wasn't going to sign it," magistrate Suzette Coates said.

More Stories

activist bail court crime

Top Stories

    Don't forget big brother is watching

    Don't forget big brother is watching

    Community "The backlash against the raids from numerous human rights defenders both locally and overseas shows how fragile freedom of the press can be”

    Accepting truth heals national conscience

    Accepting truth heals national conscience

    Community Prominent commentator comes to Lismore to support exhibition

    Stars dance for Cancer

    Stars dance for Cancer

    Community Community event beings stars together for great cause

    Lantern Parade route available

    Lantern Parade route available

    Community Start planning your weekend by checking out he website