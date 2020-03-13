Menu
Health

Brisbane KFC closes after worker diagnosed with virus

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 9:37 AM
Popular fast food chain KFC has become the latest victim of the coronavirus, with a staff member at a North Brisbane store being confirmed to have the disease.

Confirming the shocking new case of coronavirus Thursday night, KFC has now closed its Deagon store until further notice, and has reportedly sent multiple messages to local primary and high schools warning of the discovery.

 

A KFC store at Deagon has been closed after a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19. Picture: Facebook
A KFC store at Deagon has been closed after a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19. Picture: Facebook

 

It comes as a number of schoolchildren who reportedly worked at the Deagon store were sent home from school today.

 

 

 

In a statement to 7 News Brisbane, KFC confirmed the latest case of coronavirus, and was following the recommendations put forward by Queensland Health.

"A team member from our Deagon restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19. As a precaution we've closed the restaurant until further notice and all employees exposed to the member have been asked to self-isolate." a spokesperson said.

 

