Bringing the world to us in celebration

"WHY can't we do this more often?” was the question on the street last weekend following the Lantern Parade and Piazza in the Park.

And we should.

The organisers of these events know how much it takes to make them a success, but council would love to work with any group that wants to grow their event in Lismore.

After the African festival last week and NAIDOC next month, we have had a wonderful cultural experience that people want to be a part of.

Lismore's diversity has always been its strength.

First with our Italian and Greek communities, then we saw a boom in Filipino and Japanese influence, now moving on to the next wave of people such as Africans who are coming here and calling our region home.

I think they all fit wonderfully alongside our English and Aboriginal heritage - and these events prove just that.

Unlike our surrounding councils, Lismore can make these amazing events work well and the community knows it.

The Italian Friendship Festival has grown quickly in just a few years and we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Lantern Parade next year.

As we embrace other cultures it will only enrich and enhance our city in the future, leading to more wonderful parties and celebrations.

As mayor, I am proud to celebrate the best of what Lismore has to offer and that is our people.

Our amazing people fill the streets and homes and businesses with love and compassion.

I have just spent the morning with new international students at SCU who are blown away by what we have.

So our stories, our services, our city is bringing people from all over the country and the world to our door.

Thank you for making Lismore the beating heart of what it means to be Australian!