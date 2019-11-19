Bridge walk open, veterans honoured

ON Sunday November 17 there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk over the new Harwood Bridge.

It is going to be a fantastic community day.

There will be free buses provided from park and ride locations at Maclean, Mororo and Yamba.

To register and find out more information visit: https://bit.ly/2N2KLpV

WE have introduced the Australian Defence Veterans' Covenant to recognise and acknowledge the significant contribution of veterans and their families.

This includes a new Veterans Card, lapel oin and formal Oath.

This will allow veterans to access thousands of special discounts from businesses across the country.

It will also provide access to treatment for service-related conditions or injuries.

The new-look Veteran Card will replace existing DVA health cards as they expire.

The Federal Government provides more than $11 billion every year in support for veterans and their families as we should.

It was great to see a good turnout for Remembrance Day on Monday.

Lest We Forget.

I AM writing this column on Monday.

Thank you to our wonderful RFS volunteers and other first responders who are doing a great job.

To keep up with fires in our region go: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Or call NSW RFS Bush Fire Information line on 1800 679 737

Please stay safe.