Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Harwood Bridge.
Harwood Bridge. Contributed
Opinion

Bridge walk open, veterans honoured

by Kevin Hogan
19th Nov 2019 8:00 AM

ON Sunday November 17 there is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk over the new Harwood Bridge.

It is going to be a fantastic community day.

There will be free buses provided from park and ride locations at Maclean, Mororo and Yamba.

To register and find out more information visit: https://bit.ly/2N2KLpV

WE have introduced the Australian Defence Veterans' Covenant to recognise and acknowledge the significant contribution of veterans and their families.

This includes a new Veterans Card, lapel oin and formal Oath.

This will allow veterans to access thousands of special discounts from businesses across the country.

It will also provide access to treatment for service-related conditions or injuries.

The new-look Veteran Card will replace existing DVA health cards as they expire.

The Federal Government provides more than $11 billion every year in support for veterans and their families as we should.

It was great to see a good turnout for Remembrance Day on Monday.

Lest We Forget.

I AM writing this column on Monday.

Thank you to our wonderful RFS volunteers and other first responders who are doing a great job.

To keep up with fires in our region go: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Or call NSW RFS Bush Fire Information line on 1800 679 737

Please stay safe.

More Stories

kevin hogan northern rivers opinion page mp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: 13 new businesses which have opened in 2019

        premium_icon PHOTOS: 13 new businesses which have opened in 2019

        Business IT HAS been a big year for new business, with plenty of new businesses opening across the Lismore region in 2019.

        Tennis great visits Clunes

        Tennis great visits Clunes

        Opinion THEIR SAY: Kevin Hogan's weekly column

        • 19th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        Local news you can use plus great rewards

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        Your questions answered on Premium digital subscription

        News What Australia's best value digital news deal will give you