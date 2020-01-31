Menu
CHANGED CONDITIONS: There are changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while maintenance work is carried out on the bridge. Photo: Marc Stapelberg
News

Bridge to be closed this weekend

Jackie Munro
31st Jan 2020 8:00 AM

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore this weekend for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6am on Saturday, February 1 to 5pm on Sunday., February February as part of ongoing strengthening and maintenance work.

One of the bridge’s two pedestrian walkways will remain open at all times.

Work will be carried out between 6am and 5pm each day, weather permitting, but the bridge will remain closed overnight on Saturday.

There will be regular weekend closures until the end of June 2020.

Alternative routes for the Colemans Bridge closure.
An alternative route from South Lismore to the Lismore CBD is available via Union Street, and the Bruxner Highway (Elliott Road).

From the Lismore CBD to South Lismore, use the Bruxner Highway and Union Street.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

