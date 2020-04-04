Bridge closures to know this weekend

CAUTION: There are changed traffic conditions on Colemans Bridge in Lismore while maintenance work is carried out. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

ALTERNATE routes will be in place this weekend ahead of closures of two Lismore bridges.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Colemans and Fawcett bridges in Lismore this weekend for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

Motorists are also advised of changed traffic conditions on Fawcett Bridge on Sunday to carry out painting and repairs to steel work.

This is part of work involving repairs to corroded steel elements and damaged guardrail.

All steel elements on the bridge are being sandblasted and painted to reduce maintenance costs in the future.

The bridge will be closed for up to 10 minutes at a time between 8am and 4pm, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists, with provision to allow emergency vehicles to pass.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Colemans Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 6am Saturday to 5pm on Sunday as part of ongoing strengthening and maintenance work.

Work will be carried out between 6am and 5pm each day, weather permitting, but the bridge will remain closed overnight on Saturday.

One of the bridge’s two pedestrian walkways will remain open at all times.

Motorists are advised there will be regular weekend closures until the end of June 2020.

An alternative route from South Lismore to the Lismore CBD is available via Union Street, and the Bruxner Highway (Elliott Road). From the Lismore CBD to South Lismore, use the Bruxner Highway and Union Street.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.