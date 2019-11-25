Breast cancer MRI added to Medicare

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS: In a move welcomed by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, women with or suspected of having breast cancer will now be able to claim Medicare benefits for magnetic resonance imaging or MRI scans.

IN A move welcomed by the National Breast Cancer Foundation, women with or suspected of having breast cancer will now be able to claim Medicare benefits for magnetic resonance imaging or MRI scans.

A National Breast Cancer Foundation spokeswoman said they were "thrilled” to hear the news, and said it would help ease the financial burden on women.

"These women are already going through the most traumatic, and often one of the most expensive, experiences of their lives,” she said.

"Any little relief is immensely appreciated.”

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said approximately 14,000 patients each year, predominantly women, will benefit from these services.

Medicare rebates will be available for MRI scans for the diagnosis of breast cancer in patients where other imaging was inconclusive and a biopsy has not been possible; and pre-surgical planning for patients diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, where there is discrepancy between clinical assessment and conventional imaging assessment.

"The Federal Government has added these new MRI services to the Medicare Benefits Schedule to ensure women vulnerable to breast cancer have affordable access to MRI,” Mr Hogan said.

"The new items for breast MRI will reduce the out-of-pocket costs faced by breast cancer patients.”

Mr Hogan said the government will provide $32.6 million for Medicare benefits for the services.