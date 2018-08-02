Menu
Login
RAIN NEEDED: The Prime Minister visiting drought-stricken farms in Central Western NSW.
RAIN NEEDED: The Prime Minister visiting drought-stricken farms in Central Western NSW. Sahlan Hayes
Community

Breaking the drought with an act of kindness

by Dr Airdre Grant
1st Aug 2018 5:24 PM

I'VE been thinking about rain and death recently.

I had woken in the night to the welcome sound of pattering on the roof.

Out west the drought is bad.

The government says 99per cent of NSW is in drought.

There are dead animals and dying fields.

I thought how lucky we are to be getting at least a wee bit.

Even up in Brisbane the grass is dead and the paddocks are parched.

The trees were dripping outside my window and it made me thoughtful.

A friend in New Zealand had died. She was very much loved and admired.

A big funeral was held for her and as the coffin was carried out past hundreds of mourners, they spontaneously burst into applause.

She had inspired many with her generous heart and kindness in action.

When you read the gravestones in cemeteries they don't record if the person met their KPIs or kept a clean house.

They say "much loved” and "sadly missed”.

It's never how much you managed to gather for yourself or how high you rose, it's always about love and respect.

I thought about rain and kindness and how we need more in the world. (At least rain in NSW right now).

When I come across people who want to be right at the expense of everything, who insist on things being their way, who cling to their position at the expense of relationships and goodwill,

I remember the saying "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted”.

Of course, I am not advocating we all rush around being saintly and endlessly 'good'.

That's ridiculous, I don't know how anyone would be able to do that.

But English writer Samuel Johnson said, "kindness is in your power even when fondness is not”.

So, as someone said to me recently, when I was feeling particularly jaded, "Park your cynicism. Be kind whenever and wherever you can”.

Pray for rain for our friends out west.

dr airdre grant drought

Top Stories

    Firelight shines on sexual frustration

    Firelight shines on sexual frustration

    Community Kate McDowell brings her show to The Quad in Lismore as part of the Byron Bay Writers Festival

    Give me wonder please, because I have no clue

    Give me wonder please, because I have no clue

    Community Wonderbabes in Lismore's Quad offers promise through understanding

    Not just CCM but a good mate

    Not just CCM but a good mate

    Community "I'd like to speak of Jason's legacy and the things I'll miss”

    Spring has nearly sprung

    Spring has nearly sprung

    Community Spring gets ready to spring

    Local Partners