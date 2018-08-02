Breaking the drought with an act of kindness

I'VE been thinking about rain and death recently.

I had woken in the night to the welcome sound of pattering on the roof.

Out west the drought is bad.

The government says 99per cent of NSW is in drought.

There are dead animals and dying fields.

I thought how lucky we are to be getting at least a wee bit.

Even up in Brisbane the grass is dead and the paddocks are parched.

The trees were dripping outside my window and it made me thoughtful.

A friend in New Zealand had died. She was very much loved and admired.

A big funeral was held for her and as the coffin was carried out past hundreds of mourners, they spontaneously burst into applause.

She had inspired many with her generous heart and kindness in action.

When you read the gravestones in cemeteries they don't record if the person met their KPIs or kept a clean house.

They say "much loved” and "sadly missed”.

It's never how much you managed to gather for yourself or how high you rose, it's always about love and respect.

I thought about rain and kindness and how we need more in the world. (At least rain in NSW right now).

When I come across people who want to be right at the expense of everything, who insist on things being their way, who cling to their position at the expense of relationships and goodwill,

I remember the saying "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted”.

Of course, I am not advocating we all rush around being saintly and endlessly 'good'.

That's ridiculous, I don't know how anyone would be able to do that.

But English writer Samuel Johnson said, "kindness is in your power even when fondness is not”.

So, as someone said to me recently, when I was feeling particularly jaded, "Park your cynicism. Be kind whenever and wherever you can”.

Pray for rain for our friends out west.