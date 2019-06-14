Menu
Miles Post Office has been cordoned off and employees isolated after a suspicious substance was found in mail this morning. Brooke Duncan
BREAKING: Post office staff isolated after substance found

Brooke Duncan
14th Jun 2019 11:35 AM

STAFF at Miles Post Office have been isolated and the building cordoned off after a suspicious substance was found in the mail this morning.

Miles police officer in charge Sergeant Werner Crous said police and the QFES were called to the post office at 8.30am, where they cordoned off the area and isolated employees inside as a precaution until hazmat analysis could be completed.

Sgt Crous said the substance was found in mail and addressed to the post office itself.

More to come.

