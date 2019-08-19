Menu
MISSING: Police launch a search for a three-year-old who went missing at Cootharaba.
News

BREAKING: Police search for three-year-old

Felicity Ripper
19th Aug 2019 5:44 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM

POLICE have launched a search for a three-year-old girl who has gone missing on a property at Cootharaba this afternoon.

Emergency services were notified the girl had gone missing just after 3.30pm after attempts by family to locate her failed at the residence on Cootharaba Road.

Police commenced an immediate search of the home and property and have canvassed neighbouring areas.

This search has now been extended to include aerial assets.

The girl, 3, (pictured) is described as caucasian, around 76cms tall with blonde curly hair. She was wearing long white pants and a light pink shirt.

Police are making an urgent appeal for anyone who may have seen the little girl in the vicinity of Cootharaba Road and Kabi Road to come forward.

