Lismore City Council has withdrawn its application to increase rates.
News

BREAKING: Lismore rate hike officially scrapped

Aisling Brennan
21st Apr 2020 9:39 PM
THE controversial rate hike proposed by Lismore City Council has officially been withdrawn.

The council voted at the March 10 meeting to withdraw its application to IPART to implement a staggered increase of 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent over four years to fund an infrastructure and roads backlog.

IPART indicated on its website late Tuesday it had received a letter from the council dated April 3 to withdraw the plan to increase rates by 24 per cent over four years.

The letter, signed by Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham, stated the council was requesting the application be withdrawn following the March vote.

IPART has received official notification from Lismore City Council to withdraw its application to increase rates.
Published on the IPART website, in a handwritten notation, the letter was received by mail on April 21.

The Northern Star had previously reported, including on Tuesday morning, IPART was yet to receive formal notification the application would be withdrawn.

