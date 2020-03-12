Film set shut down after Tom Hanks tests positive for virus

THE Gold Coast set of Baz Luhrmann's blockbuster Elvis biopic has been shut down with confirmation star Tom Hanks has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went," Hanks posted to his Instagram.

"Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?," Hanks wrote.

"We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

A letter to the Elvis crew this morning outlined that due to a confirmed coronavirus case involving a crew member the film had ceased production.

Mr Luhrmann told all crew and actors to stay home today in a letter, seen by the Bulletin.

The production was based at the city's Oxenford film studios on the northern Gold Coast.

"Be assured we will keep you updated as that information develops," Mr Luhrmann wrote in his alert letter.

"We request all cast and crew stay at home today and not come to work. All work activity on the production is cancelled and will not resume until further notice.

"We appreciate everyone's cooperation and we will be following up with more details over the next several hours.

"On a personal note, please know that the health and well-being of our entire company is our absolute focus at this time. Many thanks for your support as we manage this difficult situation."

The studio which has been shut down is 3km from any Gold Coast theme parks which are unaffected by the confirmed case.

