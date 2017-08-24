DRUGS SEIZED: Police storm heavily fortified homes

Men lead away by police at the site of a raid in Goonellabah.

Thursday 3.15pm: A COVERT, commercial drug supply operation running under the guise of four, quaint Goonellabah units has been shut down by police.

False flooring and entries uncovered at the "heavily fortified" properties were the hallmarks of "a sophisticated set up", Richmond Local Area Command crime manager Cameron Lindsay said.

About 18 cannabis plants, estimated to be worth about $200,000, were seized from one of the Parkwalk Dr units yesterday.

Police allege hydroponic systems to grow cannabis were uncovered at each unit with one unit alleged to be used for the sole purpose of growing the illegal plants.

A police rescue truck and a team of about 15 officers and detectives descended on the area to dismantle the elaborate outfit.

Nearby residents watched the raid unfold from their homes. One resident, who requested not to be named, said she suspected drug-related crime was occurring for years in the street.

She said it was good to see police cracking down on the criminal activity.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay was confident yesterday's raids across six locations in Goonellabah, Lismore and Casino would have made "a substantial impact on drug supply in this region".

Three men, aged 54, 31 and 24, have been arrested and taken to at Lismore Police Station assisting police.

A 61-year-old man is expected to be issued a future court attendance notice for cultivate a prohibited plant and possess prohibited drug.

Det Chief Insp Lindsay expected more arrests would be made in connection to the investigation by Strike Force Glyn, targeting the commercial supply of drugs around the region.

He said the community information helped officers to the clandestine drug supply ring.

"In this case, yes information from the public has played a big role in this investigation as it does in a lot of investigations," Det Chief Insp Lindsay.

He urged the community to call Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000 about any suspicious activity around the community.

Thursday 1pm: ABOUT $200,000 worth of cannabis plants have been seized from a Goonellabah home by police.

Officers removed 18 hyrodponically- grown cannabis plants from one of the four units raided earlier today.

A false floor found in one of the raided homes. Richmond Local Area Command

The raids are part of the on-going Strike Force Glyn, targeting the commercial supply of drugs across the Richmond Local Area Command.

Thursday 11.30am: FOUR men have been arrested in connection to drug raids carried out earlier this morning at a Goonellabah home.

Man arrested during drug raid in Goonellabah Richmond Local Area Command

Richmond Local Area Command crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said more arrests are expected to be made throughout the day as more search warrants are executed.

Det Chief Insp Lindsay said search warrants are being conducted in six locations at Goonellabah, Lismore and Casino.

It is alleged all six locations raided today are part of a commercial drug supply ring.

Thursday 10.30am: ONLOOKERS are watching on from their homes as police continue their investigations at a home raided for illicit drugs in Goonellabah earlier this morning.

The set up in the drug raid this morning Richmond Local Area Command



A police rescue truck and a team of about 15 officers are on scene examining Cannabis plants and other equipment found inside the home.

The Goonellabah raid is one of six occurring across the command this morning.

Thursday 8:46am: A MAN has been arrested after police raided a home in Goonellabah for what is alleged to be an elaborate illicit drug set up.

The raid is one of six being carried out across the command as part of Strike Force Glyn.

More to come.