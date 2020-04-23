Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene of an alleged police chase in the Tweed today. Photo: Scott Powick
The scene of an alleged police chase in the Tweed today. Photo: Scott Powick Scott Powick
News

PHOTOS: Dramatic police chase across Tweed

Jessica Lamb
ScottP11
by and
23rd Apr 2020 1:06 PM | Updated: 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EYEWITNESSES have recounted the dramatic end to a police chase in the Tweed.

After a police chase, a man riding a motorcycle crashed on the corner of Fraser Dr and Terranorra Rd at Banora Point about 12.40pm today.

Photos
View Gallery

The Tweed Daily News understands the motorcycle is believed to be stolen.

Witnesses said the man ran from the crash scene into nearby bushland before being caught by uniformed police officers.

The man appeared to have a leg injury as he was arrested and put into the back of a police car.

More Stories

banora point motorbike police chase twdcrime twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        premium_icon 12 months worth of hand sanitiser for NSW schools

        Education Schools in NSW will be prepared to help fight off any cases of COVID-19 for the next year adter state government secured a large supply of hand sanitiser.

        Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        premium_icon Teen shooting victim could have ‘lost her hand’

        News THE 22-year-old man has since been charged with numerous offences.

        Our petrol prices ‘consistently higher than they should be’

        premium_icon Our petrol prices ‘consistently higher than they should be’

        News THE NRMA has confirmed petrol prices on the Northern Rivers are going down at a...

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in NSW