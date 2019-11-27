Menu
Fire-ravaged highway re-opens, with speed limit changes

Georgie Hewson
by
27th Nov 2019 3:46 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM

THE Cunningham Highway from Lake Moogerah Road west to South Branch Road is now open.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads announced the re-opening of the road this afternoon after approval from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).  

Motorists are advised there is a reduced speed limit of 50km/h at some locations.

A temporary barrier has been installed to create a buffer between motorists and damaged areas until the permanent slope protection works are completed.

TMR has thanked the community for their understanding and patience during the road's closure  due to safety concerns over bushfires impacting the area.     

