Bravo to our cricket stars but also their parents

IN HER early teens my second daughter showed great promise as a soccer player and made it to the Southern Branch team selected from the region below southern Sydney all the way down the coast to Eurobodalla.

Training was an hour's drive, twice a week, in the middle of winter in Wollongong. There, a community of die-hard soccer mums (and dads) came together on the sidelines with the fold-out chairs and Thermoses to support their budding prodigies.

As a mother of four with an absent working husband, I don't mind telling you I was struggling. It was with secret delight that one weekend she equivocated as to whether she wanted to make a four-hour round trip to a practice match in favour of a party.

"Do you want to be a Matilda?" I asked her, perhaps a little too aggressively. She told me she wasn't sure.

"OK then, your representative soccer days might be well be numbered," I replied - not such a star soccer mum.

So it is with the utmost admiration I wrote about the boys featured in our front page story and their parents.

As their coach said, sometimes their dedication required a six-hour round trip - and that was just for training sessions.

At nine, Charles Mitchell fell in love with the game "hook, line and sinker" and it is an obsession that has only deepened with time.

His mother, Jill, has no idea where his passion comes from but says she has no choice but to support him.

"How fabulous to know what it is you want, it's such a blessing," she told me.

Watch out for these three boys. It won't be long before we are all taking credit for where they come from.