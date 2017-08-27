Brave rescuers pull woman out of sinking car

FILE PHOTO: Tweed River, along Tweed Valley Way at Murwillumbah, Tumbuglun and Chinderah is notorious for motorists coming off the road into the water.

POLICE praised two good samaritans who rescued an elderly woman from her sinking vehicle, after she swerved into a creek off the Tweed River at Chinderah on Saturday.

At about 12.20pm, a 79-year-old female motorist was travelling north on the M1 at Chinderah at about 95km-hr, when her vehicle veered off to the left side of the road.

Police said the driver mistakenly thought she was going to hit a tree and tried to correct the vehicle when she lost control of her vehicle and ploughed into Boyd's Channel, which is a small creek off the Tweed River.

A Google map aerial showing Boyds Channell, off Tweed River at the Pacific Highway near Chinderah.

Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police said two "brave civilians", including a 21-year-old male who was canoeing and a 46-year-old witness, who was driving behind the elderly woman before she crashed, jumped into the water.

The rescuers were gained access into the vehicle through the boot of the car before the central locking locked all the doors and windows.

About 10 to 20 seconds after the elderly woman was rescued from the vehicle the car sunk under water.

Police said they had "no doubt that without the assistance of the two males who entered the water to assist the elderly driver the result would certainly not have been as positive".

Police said the woman lucky to have only suffered minor injuries, however was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for observation.

NSW Fire and Rescue assisted Police regarding potential hazards and the vehicle was towed from the creek.

The elderly female had been driving from Kiama NSW so Police would like to remind drivers of the importance to Stop Revive Survive.

