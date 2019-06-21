Brad is fit for kidz

HAVING A BALL: Brad Hicks celebrates winning the People's Choice awards in the 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards for children's entertainment.

HAVING A BALL: Brad Hicks celebrates winning the People's Choice awards in the 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards for children's entertainment. Sophie Moeller

AS ANY parent will tell you, children's birthday parties can be hard work.

Enter Brad Hicks from Fitness Kidz, who brings his ute full of party games and for the next hour and a half burns off a whole lot of energy after too much party food and lollies.

It is obviously a winning formula because earlier this month Fitness Kidz won the People's Choice award for Australia's Best Kids Party Entertainer in the 2019 What's On 4 Kids Awards.

The annual event took place at a gala dinner at Sheraton Grand Mirage on the Gold Coast.

Mr Hicks established Fitzness Kidz in 2007. A Kyogle local, he spent many years pursuing a soccer career at an elite level before returning to the region to set up his business in Goonellabah.

During the week Fitness Kidz runs junior fitness and sports programs at long day care centres, early learning centres and preschools in the area. On the weekends it offers active entertainment services for children's birthday parties and events. During the holidays it offers primary school fun/ rewards days and vacation care programs.

Mr Hicks said Fitness Kidz was the only business from the Northern Rivers region to win an award out of 2000 entries from all over Australia.

"It was definitely a proud moment,” he said.

He said he has always had a passion for teaching young children, having spent a lot of time refereeing and coaching kids on the soccer field. These days his program includes parachuting and water games as well as ball sports.

The demand for children's activities continues to grow steadily, making the children's activity and party industry one of the fastest growing sectors of the economy.

The What's On 4 Kids Awards is Australia's only industry event for kids activity, family entertainment and party businesses.