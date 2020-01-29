Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
News

Boyne Island ‘treehouse’ hits the market

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Jan 2020 2:39 PM | Updated: 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECLUDED "treehouse" with Boyne River views from almost every room is on the market.

The custom designed pole home in Boyne Island is elevated on a 1277m2 block and features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and timber floors, ceilings, walls and stairs.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

LJ Hooker sales executive Cheryl Kurtz described the property as a "treetop lifestyle".

"The property is very secluded due to the way its positioned on the hill," Ms Kurtz said.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"You have uninterrupted views of the river, which will never be built out."

Ms Kurtz said the property is not something that's usually on offer.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker

"There's nothing in town quite like it that I've seen".

She said it would suit green thumbs or those looking for a change in lifestyle.

The 24A Sayre Crescent property is listed for $349,000.

24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
24a Sayre Crescent, Boyne Island, Qld 4680. Picture: LJ Hooker
boyne river property real estate treehouse
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Embarrassed, blown away’: Cop’s shock over award

        premium_icon ’Embarrassed, blown away’: Cop’s shock over award

        News A LOCAL police officer and volunteer firefighter has been recognised as Lismore’s citizen of the year.

        Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        premium_icon Eight Northern Rivers eateries fined by food authority

        News LOCAL eateries and supermarkets were issued food safety fines.

        Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        premium_icon Helping make childbirth a positive experience

        News A LOCAL midwife and calmbirth educator is opening a pre-and post birth support...

        Region’s shorts on show at festival

        premium_icon Region’s shorts on show at festival

        Movies Flickerfest, and its array of local and international films, comes to the Northern...