Menu
Login
Otago Daily Times
Parenting

Boy, 11, crashes into parked cars, rolls vehicle

by Otago Daily Times
18th Feb 2019 2:15 PM

Dunedin police say it was ''absolutely amazing'' no one was injured when an 11-year-old boy crashed and rolled a car he had stolen yesterday morning, before fleeing the scene.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the boy was tracked by dogs after fleeing the scene where he rolled the Volkswagen Golf hatchback in Kenmure Rd, about 9.40pm on Sunday.

The dogs were unable to find him but he later turned up at a grandparent's house.

The boy was speeding and had ''obviously no skills whatsoever'' when it came to driving, Dinnissen said.

"No injuries, which was absolutely amazing.''

He crashed the car into three parked vehicles, causing damage, before running off down the hill.

The boy was referred to Youth Aid.

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

car child new zealand rollover vehicle
NZ Herald

Top Stories

    Curly Cousins get friendly at festival

    Curly Cousins get friendly at festival

    Community Their harmonies are wonderful and they each play a range of instruments

    $5, $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    $5, $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

    Community Thousands expect to flock to delicious festival

    Commission into aged care raises questions of mortality

    Commission into aged care raises questions of mortality

    Community "At what stage does society render your life unworthy of respect?”

    When it gets a bit grim, cheer

    When it gets a bit grim, cheer

    Community What we need is a squad of 'Great Mates'