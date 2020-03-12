Menu
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
News

Boy, 10, goes missing after walk to city

11th Mar 2020 3:36 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy missing in South Townsville.

The boy was last seen walking towards the city from Boundary Street late this afternoon.

He is indigenous and described as being about 150cm tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black print, dark shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

editors picks missing children qld townsville townsville police

