Bowman sings praises of unbeaten Sir Elton

Sir Elton is going from strength to strength, impressing top hoop Hugh Bowman.

SIR Elton lived up to the hype at Royal Randwick to score a fairly soft win on Saturday in Hugh Bowman's first ride back from a two-month break.

Gosford trainer Adam Duggan said pre-race that it was the most confident he had been with the Your Song three-year-old despite him coming off two easy wins at the provincials.

He had to work early from the widest gate as Embracer refused to hand him an easy lead.

Sir Elton fought it off quickly then only had to fend off Bare Naked Lady, which he did at the 200m as Bowman let him down.

Duggan even thinks Sir Elton may be too good to send to the Provincial Championships early next year after the two-length win from Gimme Shelter.

"He sure is a great prospect," he said.

"He didn't get it all his own way there today. He had to do a bit of work and it was a good win and there's more to come with him.

Sir Elton has demolished his rivals, and how good does it feel to have @HugeBowman back @royalrandwick today! pic.twitter.com/GEWFSdU7WQ — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) July 6, 2019

"I don't even think I've had him that fit yet so I'm really looking forward to the future. He puts me at ease with the ability he has."

Sir Elton is an Inglis horse, bought for $175,000, so Duggan has options with him.

"I think a race like the sprint race on Millennium day next February would be a good race for him but he might have one more run this time in," he said.

Hugh Bowman was impressed by Sir Elton’s win at Royal Randwick. Picture: Getty Images

"Hughie loved his temperament, which with his ability will take him a long way."

Bowman, after years of riding Winx at short prices, obviously handled the responsibility of getting Sir Elton home and said the galloper was already turning himself into a complete professional.

"It was nice to come back on an odds-on favourite and I suppose the pressure was on to get the job done but the horse has been in fine form," he said.

"He's certainly got a fine future judging by what I just felt.

"I like the way he went forward, set up a position then came back and relaxed well. That gives him scope to get over a little bit further which will open up a few more doors for him."

''I HOPE TO STICK WITH HIM'' - @Haynsie75 spoke to trainer Adam Duggan and @Chantellebuckle welcomed @HugeBowman back to riding after Sir Elton belted his rivals @royalrandwick @atc_races today. pic.twitter.com/RuyJB7E9hw — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) July 6, 2019

In keeping his undefeated record intact, Sir Elton burned the candle from both ends and still had plenty on hand.

"I was impressed with him because early on he was beaten for speed early so I thought that I'd just take a sit but nothing wanted to go on with it so I made a bit of use of him," Bowman said.

Sir Elton HAS maintained his unbeaten record with his first city win at Royal Randwick. Picture: AAP

"I know it's a heavy track but I'm sure we'll see a better horse when he's on top of the ground. He's very sensible and it's rare for an inexperienced horse to relax so well after I asked him to work."

There's no doubt Hong Kong interest will grow even further after Saturday's performance.

Jess Taylor, rider of the runner-up Gimme Shelter, summed up the thoughts of most rival jockeys, saying she had run super but just bumped into a smart one.