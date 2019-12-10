Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
BWS in Kirwan has been held up by an armed man.
Crime

Bottle shop held up by man with axe

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
10th Dec 2019 9:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOTTLE shop on Burnda St in Kirwan has reportedly been held up by a man wielding an axe.

Police confirmed the robbery happened at 6.50pm, with the man entering a bottle shop believed to be BWS.

The man fled the store and was seen fleeing in a stolen car believed to be a Colorado.

Police are searching for the man described as being indigenous, slim and mid to late teens.

He was wearing denim shorts and was wearing a red rag over his face.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

armed robbery axe attack bottle shop robbery stealing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP to speak to Minister on dying man’s redress delays

        premium_icon MP to speak to Minister on dying man’s redress delays

        News The federal member will make representations on behalf of the abuse victim whose application is in limbo.

        40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        premium_icon 40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        News Expect very hot days and warm nights this week

        Help find Tank a loving home

        Help find Tank a loving home

        News JUST short of 12 months old, Tank is looking for his forever home and someone to...

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        Sky News rolls out program to keep our region informed

        News Peter Gleeson leads new regional Sky News program.