Chapmans Funland in the UK has found a unique solution to the toilet paper apocalypse. Picture: Facebook/Kev McCabe
Offbeat

Boss’s hilarious solution to loo roll crisis

by Alexis Carey
9th Mar 2020 11:46 AM

THE toilet paper apocalypse is now well and truly here - and it's not just Aussies hoarding loo rolls as coronavirus panic spreads.

Shops across the world are now struggling to cope with the sudden demand for toilet paper, resulting in bare shelves and frustrated shoppers.

But one arcade owner in the UK has come up with a genius solution to the bizarre crisis.

 

Chapmans Funland has replaced stuffed toys with loo rolls. Picture: Facebook/Kev McCabe
Chapmans Funland has replaced stuffed toys with loo rolls. Picture: Facebook/Kev McCabe

 

Eddy Chapman, the owner of Chapmans Fundland in the seaside town of Bridlington in England, has responded to the frenzied stockpiling of toilet paper by replacing the usual soft toys found in one of his claw machines with dozens of rolls.

It means visitors can try their luck in scoring one of the suddenly prized items for the equivalent of just 60 Australian cents a pop.

The 34-year-old told the UK's The Sun it was a fun way to turn some of the virus panic on its head.

"I think all this panic buying of toilet roll has been loo-dicrous, and so came up with this idea to hopefully get people to calm down," he told the publication.

"It's 30 pence ($A0.60) a go and we've replaced the plush toys in the machine with the loo paper, it's not quilted or anything, just bog standard.

"It's just a bit of fun which is what coming to seaside towns like Bridlington is all about, I think people need to relax a little and stop panic buying."

Visitors have shared snaps of the updated claw machine on social media, where the idea had been hailed as "hilarious" and "genius", while some suggested he needed to fill another machine with hand sanitiser which has also sold out as the virus' death toll mounts.

So far, 75 Aussies have already been diagnosed with COVID19, with the latest cases confirmed as two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west.

Meanwhile, there have been more than 100,000 global cases and just over 3800 deaths from the virus which emerged from China several months ago.

The illness is also wreaking havoc among world markets, with the Australian share market lashed by more "horrific" losses as crude oil prices plunge and the escalation of the coronavirus stifles international economic growth.

The ASX tumbled nearly 7 per cent at the open of trade today, shedding $127 billion, compounding the near-3 per cent fall on Friday and sending indices into losses not seen since October 2008.

 

