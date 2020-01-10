Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
Crime

Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

More Stories

Show More
ammie maree ballini meth amphetamine scd court scd crime sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

        premium_icon $12m sporting hub to be a game changer for Lismore

        News A MAJOR upgrade to two sporting fields will bring thousands of tourists to the city every year.

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...

        100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

        premium_icon 100-year-old theatre’s stunning makeover

        News IT’S “perfect timing” for the Goonellabah theatre group, which is about to...