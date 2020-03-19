Menu
Authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing the crew face masks
Crime

Border Force board luxury yacht in Darwin Harbour

by WILL ZWAR
19th Mar 2020 7:11 PM
AUSTRALIAN authorities have boarded a 40m yacht at Stokes Hill Wharf, which is understood to have arrived unannounced, before handing crew members face masks.

Three or four deckhands were on the boat when authorities approached the boat.

The NT News understands authorities attempted to board the vessel with a large gangplank but the low tide meant they had to board from a rubber ducky.

Border Force and Biosecurity officers aboard the superyacht Platinum (Freemantle), Darwin Harbour.
Two members of Australian Border Force boarded the yacht wearing face masks while an Australian biosecurity staff member waited on the wharf in her car.

The crew were told to remain on the boat until further notice.

Border Force have been contacted for comment.

 

