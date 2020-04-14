Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Participants show off their artworks from the Brushes and Brews online class hosted by Gladstone Artist Chanise Grealy.
Participants show off their artworks from the Brushes and Brews online class hosted by Gladstone Artist Chanise Grealy.
Art & Theatre

Boozy art class from the comfort of your house

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Apr 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOOZY art class has made its way online and is attracting viewers from all over the globe.

The brains behind Brushes and Brews, Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy, said she was inspired by other organisations starting online classes, such as gyms.

"I thought personal contact was really important and isolation is going to be more permanent," Ms Grealy said.

"We need some sort of social contact and the only way we could do it was online.

"I thought I'd just get on the bandwagon."

Anyone is welcome to join the classes but will need watercolour paints, watercolour paper if available, a couple of round, pointy brushes and masking tape, with wine and cheese the optional extras.

In the first few weeks people have tuned in locally, from the Gold Coast, Sydney and as far away as Portugal.

The classes are charged by a pay-what-you-feel rate, with a recommended price of $10 to $15.

"A lot of people in my life have come across hard times because of corona," Ms Grealy said.

 

Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy has been hosting Brushes and Brews – a painting class complimented by a glass of wine.
Gladstone artist Chanise Grealy has been hosting Brushes and Brews – a painting class complimented by a glass of wine.

"If they've still got their job and can continue to pay I appreciate it, but if you don't have a job you can still be able to learn."

Ms Grealy has also started a children's online class with the same concept but without the booze.

"They've been pretty great," she said.

"The only real challenge is for me to adjust for them - I'm used to teaching adults. What can a five-year-old do and how long is a five-year-old's attention span?"

The classes are hosted live through Facebook. Search for the page Brushes and Brews - Social Watercolour Classes.

 

Brushes and Brews

When: Fridays 7-8.30pm; children's class Tuesdays

3-4pm.

Where: Online.

Cost: $10 to $15 or pay what you can.

Visit: facebook.com/brushesandbrewsgladstone.

More Stories

brushes and brews caronavirus online art class
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RATE CUT: You could be asked to pay for CBD relief

        premium_icon RATE CUT: You could be asked to pay for CBD relief

        News LISMORE council aims to drop inner CBD rates by half, would you be prepared to pay for it?

        Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        premium_icon Moo van makes meat deliveries more fun

        News LOSS of pub trade forces butcher to diversify business.

        DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        premium_icon DON’T ARGUE: COVID-19 fines after police cop abuse, lies

        Crime It seems arguing the point won't help your cause with police

        Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

        premium_icon Musicians feel the ’big blow’ of coronavirus

        News Local musicians doing big things have had their plans disrupted