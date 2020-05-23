Menu
A race day in Queensland has been brought to a halt after police arrived at the track following a reported bomb threat.
Crime

‘Bomb threat’ shuts down races

23rd May 2020 1:14 PM

Stewards at the Eagle Farm racetrack has brought the day's races to a stop after receiving a bomb threat.

Police have arrived at the track to investigate the matter with jockeys and all others at the site reportedly safe.

An update from the Brisbane Racing club followed shortly after the reports emerged where they said: "Stewards have temporarily delayed today's Eagle Farm races due to a police matter. We will await more information from stewards and police before the meeting resumes. All people on course are well. We expect to be underway again shortly."

Only two out of nine races on the day had been run when the action was brought to a halt with jockeys at the track told to expect a substantial delay as the police investigation continues.

While crowds aren't allowed to attend race day's, the Eagle Farm track has an apartment block on it which is full of residents.

Originally published as 'Bomb threat' shuts down races

bomb threat eagle farm

