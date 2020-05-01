Bold, new signs for burnt village

Bold new signs for Rappville.Pictured is designer Ian Thompson, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow, Rappville resident Barbara Collins, Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith and Pastor Peter Boughey from Toys Change Lives where indigenous artist Lenny Hickling works. (he painted the painting at the bottom of the sign.)

THE bold, new signs at Rappville are more than location markers, they are a sign of the village rebuilding and moving forward after the devastating October fire last year.

The signs were designed and donated by Lismore City Council through its sign shop with Ian Thompson creating the design.

Mayor Isaac Smith was in Rappville for the first time for the unveiling of the new signs at entry points to the village.

“Richmond Valley Council helped us during the flood crisis, and now we are helping our neighbour,” Mr Smith said.

Richmond Valley Council’s lines and signs crew installed the posts in readiness for the unveiling.

The signs feature a specially-commissioned painting by local Aboriginal artist Lenny Hickling, and the word Birihn, which is the Aboriginal name for the village.

An abstract cut timber log pays homage to one of the area’s key industries.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the timber industry had been the backbone of the village for years.

“This is the start of the rebuild,” Mr Mustow said and he promised some exciting announcements for Rappville next week.

The signs were approved by the Rappville Community Advisory Group.

Two identical signs are positioned at the start of Rappville Road, just off the Summerland Way, and on Wyan Road, south of the Nandabah Bridge.

Mr Smith said the Lismore community swung into action at Christmas time, donating gifts to the many families across the region who had been hit hard by the bushfires, particularly those in neighbouring Rappville.

“On behalf of the Lismore community, I hope you find the new signs inspirational, and we wish you all the very best on this long road to recovery,” Mr Smith said.