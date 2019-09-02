Menu
Login
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Detectives are now appealing for information.
Crime

Body in plastic identified as NSW woman

2nd Sep 2019 12:13 PM

The body of a woman who was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a creek near Newcastle has been identified.

Members of the public made the grisly discovery at 10.30am on Saturday while driving past on Wakefield Road at Killingworth.

Police removed the body from the water and have since identified it as 29-year-old Danielle Easey.

Ms Easey lived in Booragul, in Lake Macquarie, but more recently was staying at multiple locations around the area, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Detectives are now appealing for information to establish her last movements.

More Stories

crime editors picks police

Top Stories

    There are two kinds of players in this world

    There are two kinds of players in this world

    Community There are different types of understanding when it comes to winning and fun

    New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

    New arts festival to take Lismore by storm

    Community Four day festival through city and along riverbank

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    ‘You have no idea’: Hanson explodes

    Politics Hanson and Neil Mitchell clash over the trip to Uluru

    Time to move on and down into The Wok

    Time to move on and down into The Wok

    Community "This isn't good-bye, but thank you”