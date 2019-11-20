Body in freezer case back in court

A MURDER case in which the body of a former teacher was discovered inside a freezer buried in his Goodna backyard appears unlikely to be heard until late next year.

But a forensic pathology report on the remains of David Thornton is expected to be completed shortly.

In an update of the Crown prosecution case of murder against the accused Bobby Weaver mentioned in Ipswich Magistrates Court, the prosecution sought a further adjournment to gather outstanding material.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 25, from Peaks Crossing, is charged with the murder of David Thornton, 58, at Goodna between January 24 and March 30; misconduct with a corpse; fraud; unlawful possession of weapons category ABM - a Rimfire rifle; stealing; entering premises with intent; receiving tainted property; stealing a firearm or ammunition; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Director of Public Prosecutions legal officer Jessica Beckman, said four weeks was needed for the disclosure of documents, and a pathologists report is expected in the next four weeks.

Amy Zanders, who was representing the defence team in court, said legal counsel, including barrister Angus Edward was being briefed.

She flagged an intention to make an application to the court to cross-examine potential witnesses with a list of names to be provided to the Crown.

Weaver, who is in custody, did not appear and his matters were adjourned to December 18.

Human remains identified as Mr Thornton, a former maths and science teacher, were found inside a buried freezer at his home in Parker St on Monday, April 1 when police investigators were carrying out excavations.