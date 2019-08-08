Body found in search for missing jogger

Dr Natalie Christopher is missing on a Greek island after going for a run. Picture: Facebook.

THE body of a woman who went missing from a Greek island while out running has reportedly been found at the bottom of a ravine, Greek media reports.

Dr Natalie Christopher, 35, had been missing since Monday on the island of Ikaria where she was holidaying with her 38-year-old boyfriend.

The Oxford-educated British astrophysicist is based in Cyprus but had arrived on the island on Saturday and stayed near the port of Agios Kirykos.

Her partner said he woke up on Monday morning and she wasn't there. He said he called her mobile at 10am and she told him she was out jogging and said "I can't go fast, I'll be back slowly, don't worry."

By 12pm she had not returned and he phoned the police. Dr Christopher's phone was still on, prompting her sister to plead with friends not to call her as it would drain the battery which police were using to try and locate her.

On Wednesday a full scale search was underway with specialised police units, a military helicopter, the coast guard, fire department and volunteers scouring the rocky cliffs for signs of her.

By the late afternoon local media reported her body had been found at the bottom of a ravine near the hotel where she was staying.

Earlier, authorities said they would keep all lines of inquiry open - including testing blood spots found in the room for DNA. Dr Christopher's partner has said the blood spots were the result of a bleeding nose the night before, Skai reports.

Staff that worked at the hotel told local media raised voices were heard. There were also reports of a sheet on the sofa, indicating the couple may have slept in separate beds, according to Sigma Live.

Police spokesman Theodore Chronopoulos told The Sun Online he could not rule anything out and police are appealing for witnesses.

"I cannot exclude they were arguing. Testimonies are being taken as part of an inquiry running parallel to the search operation," he said.

Dr Christopher is from London but based in Nicosia, Cyprus. She is an astrophysicist who manages a local initiative called Cyprus Girls Can and works at Columba-Herschel: Astronomy for Peace as well as Think Cyprus according to her social media.

Pictures online show her with smiling with friends, running youth camps, watching a recent lunar eclipse and taking part in endurance running events.

The incident comes three weeks after the murder of US molecular biologist Suzanne Eaton on the Greek island of Crete.

The 59-year-old had been attending a conference near the city of Chania and gone out on July 2 without taking her mobile phone, the police said.

Her body was only found six days later in an abandoned World War II bunker near the town of Hania.

A 27-year-old farmer confessed to raping and killing Eaton, who had worked for the Max Planck Institute at Dresden University.