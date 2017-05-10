Bob Downe in Maude's love boat

Maude Boat and Bob Downe take part in Lismore Chamber of Commerce Campaign to Restart The HEART.

The "HEART is restarted”. With the steady stream of businesses reopening each day Lismore is back and open for business.

Yes, for some it may take a little longer but have no doubt that they are fervently working behind the scenes for their re-opening...so, stayed tuned.

After such an event many are humble in the appreciation that none of this is, or would have, been possible without the huge support from our communities, people, local and those that came far and wide to just do whatever was needed.

For the businesses,

their families and employees it has been a deeply touching confirmation of how valued they are to our communities.

The Restart the HEART campaign, conceptualised and initiated by the LCCI, and proudly supported by the Lismore Business Panel, was produced to showcase local businesses coming back to life.

It has been fabulously reaching over 115,000 people with over 47,000 views in the first three days. It cannot go unsaid that the generosity of Maude Boate, Bob Downe, stars of the commercial and the whole production team, absolutely typified the true galvanisation of community far and wide.

A huge thank you to all.

But wait, there's more. As it says: the Restart the HEART campaign is only the kick-off; the beginning with so much more to come.

Watch out for what is to come at lismorechamber.com.au.

Enjoy.