Boaties take to the water as COVID-19 restrictions relax

Maryland Allows Golfing And Boating As States Begin To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures

GOOD news for boaties – the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions means it’ll now be easier take to the water.

The NSW Government included recreational boating as one of the things people will be able to freely do as restrictions ease.

Boating Industry Association (BIA) President, Darren Vaux, said many people will be thankful they can head out on the water in their boats this weekend.

“Recreational boating in NSW is on the road to recovery”, Mr Vaux said.

“The State Government today confirmed that members of a household can go out boating in all forms of recreational craft which importantly includes the most popular type of boat … the family runabout.

“This means a typical family household can go out together as there does not need to be 4 sqm of space for each person on-board.

“Meanwhile people who are not from the same household can also go recreational boating but should maintain a physical distance of 1.5 metres from others, as is reasonably practical.”

Mr Vaux said the return of recreational boating will be beneficial for mental and physical health.

“It has been proven that recreational boating in all its forms is good for both mental and physical health and is a low-risk activity that can be enjoyed while adhering to physical distancing and hygiene rules,” Mr Vaux said.

“With more than 20 per cent of all Australians engaging in some form of boating activity annually, getting out on the water is a way of life for many Australians and an important part of the social, physical, mental and economic recovery from COVID-19.

“Recreational boating is now permissible under physical distancing criteria in States and Territories across Australia.”

The BIA reminds boaters to practice safe and responsible boating which includes:

ensure the weather and sea conditions are suitable

ensure your boat and equipment are suitable and your safety gear is complete and in-date

tell someone where you are going and your estimated time of return

wear a lifejacket, especially for children, those 60+ or if going out alone

be COVID Safe and follow physical distancing, gathering and hygiene advice

Commercial and charter vessels may also operate but must ensure they are operating with the restrictions associated with their category of business and the required social distancing requirements.

For more information, visit www.bia.org.au.