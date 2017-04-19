Blueberry's owners couldn't afford her

BLUEBERRY is a 10ten-month-old black labrador cross who is in need of some training and a loving home.

She is playful like a puppy should be and knows some very basic commands, but she needs a person who can put in some time to give her training.

Blueberry was picked up by Lismore City Council's executive director of sustainable development, who found her wandering around in Lismore after the flood.

She did have a microchip and we found Blueberry's owner, who said they had bought her just a week ago but

could not afford her registration fees. This is an important and timely reminder that people should never buy or adopt a dog without understanding there are costs involved: food, registration, training, vet bills etc.

Lismore City Council rangers say this is a very common scenario. and urged people to only adopt pets with their eyes open and all the facts on the table about what it costs and the time it takes to own a dog.

Blueberry is a people's dog and has the classic friendly personality of a Labrador. She does not have an aggressive bone in her body and would be great for a family with kids.

Blueberry costs $226.50 to adopt and is vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed. If you'd like to meet her,

Phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.