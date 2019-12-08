Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Tamsin Smyth has designed a Bless the RFS T-shirt.
Tamsin Smyth has designed a Bless the RFS T-shirt.
News

Bless the RFS T-shirt one sale online

Susanna Freymark
8th Dec 2019 6:46 PM

TAMSIN Smyth lived in Bungawalbyn for 17 years before moving to Suffolk Park in Byron Bay.

When she saw her former home on fire, she wanted to thank the RFS fighting the fires.

"I was walking around for days saying Bless the RFS," Tamsin said.

The phrase stuck and the graphic artist decided to use the words on a T-shirt and raise money for the RFS.

She designed two versions of her concept, one with only the phrase and the other with a fire truck graphic and the phrase.

All profits go to the RFS, Tamsin said.

• Go to tedhead.redbubble.com to order a T-shirt which costs $51.39.

graphic design
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Swim coach makes a big splash

        premium_icon Swim coach makes a big splash

        News A coach and an athlete from the same country sports club have been selected to represent Australia.

        Why lasers will light up Lismore’s night sky

        premium_icon Why lasers will light up Lismore’s night sky

        News The skies above Lismore will be a riot of colour tomorrow night when a laser show...

        UK expat joins SCU

        premium_icon UK expat joins SCU

        News NEW head of Health and Human Sciences says helping Lismore community is...

        Bike shops feed a local economy

        Bike shops feed a local economy

        News ALISON Paterson’s weekly Bike Shorts column urges people to shop local