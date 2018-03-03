Blade from The Gladiators addresses LCCI breakfast

LCCI International Women's Day Breakfast
All Women - Our Community
The morning is an opportunity to come together to really acknowledge and appreciate all of the women who work in our community.
With Catering by 'The Secret Chef' it will be a delicious breakfast for all - before starting the work day.
We have an amazing panel of Guest speakers:
- Kylie Bryden-Smith who is currently the Acting NSW Small Business Commissioner and was instrumental in supporting the business community during the recovery phase post the weather event in 2017.
- Rachel Lynwood, Associate Professor BA (UNSW), BA (HONS) (SCU), MEd (UTS)
- Beverly Carter, Former Blade from Gladiators
The breakfast is open to everyone in the community, men and women. Bring your colleagues, friends, family. It will be a lovely morning to be enjoyed by all.
Bookings are essential for catering and gift bags.
Details:
Lismore City Hall - 1 Bounty St, Lismore
7am (for a 7:30 start) - 8:30am.
To book contact Elodie - admin@lismorechamber.com.au or call 0448 833 806
Onine: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=x6hxkyjab&oeidk=a07ef3xx9e527754429
