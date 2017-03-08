Black swan in danger from fishing line, lure

WIRES was called to help a juvenile black swan in distress. She was spotted on her own next to a dam, with fishing line and a lure caught near her beak.

While she was obviously a bit weak she could still fly. Despite the efforts of the landowners and a WIRES volunteer she was unable to be caught.

Early the next day she was spotted again near another dam. At WIRES' request, an experienced water bird catcher travelled down from Tweed Heads. With a kayak and large nets on site for the capture, the team set out to locate the swan.

Regrettably she had disappeared. An extensive search of all nearby waterways failed to find her.

From rescuers' observations, it is likely a fish hook is caught in her throat with a line to the large lure hanging near her beak. She is unable to feed and apparently in much distress. She may not be found in time for wildlife carers to help her survive.

Please remember that any rubbish or discarded fishing line or hooks can become a potential death sentence for our wildlife.

If you spot any animal that needs help, phone the WIRES hotline.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or inquiries.

The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 66281898.