Black Sombrero forced to regroup after flood

Julie Dickson opens her heart to Lismore with a number of painted banners that began outside Black Sombrero. The campaign to "Restart The Heart" has begun.

Popular restaurant Black Sombrero has posted a message on its phone system and facebook page declaring the restaurant will be closed temporarily.

The message states that the Lismore Flood delivered a 'punch' that they are now struggling to recover from.

Owner Julie Dickson continues, 'I've had to make the hard decision to press 'pause' and roll the doors while we regroup and decide on the best way forward.

"Don't panic, Black Sombrero will live to see another day, we just need some time to plan the best way forward for a bright future for Black Sombrero and Lismore."

The closure is estimated to be around a week according to discussion between the restaurant and food lovers on the post.

The post received 22 comments in two hours with everyone wishing the restaurant well and good luck and looking forward to the establishment opening its doors again.

The restaurant won the award for Best New Business at Lismore Business Excellence Awards in 2014.

The Mexican restaurant opened in Keen St, Lismore, in January 2014 and has since attracted big crowds.

Initially the restaurant had a sign declaring it would be closed over the weekend dating August 4 and 5, but has pressed pause temporarily to regroup following the devastation of the March flood.