Bizarre twist in Kardashian cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up earlier this year amid more cheating allegations.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up earlier this year amid more cheating allegations.

Khloe Kardashian could be set for more heartbreak amid speculation Tristan Thompson has reunited with his ex-girlfriend.

Fans became suspicious of Thompson and Jordy Craig - the mother of his two-year-old son Prince - after the pair shared cryptic Instagram photos that appear to show them on the same holiday.

Both their pictures feature their son and both look like they were taken in the same exotic paradise, reports The Sun.

While they have both set the location to "secret" on Instagram, it is almost certain they are on the same vacation.

The pics have sparked speculation among fans that they have got back together.

One tweeted: "Wow. Tristan Thompson is on holiday with baby mama number one Jordy Craig! I swear Khloe's dumb a** has been heartbroken too many times because of them cheating (sic)"

While this one said: "Tristan Thompson getting back w his ex is just … you know imma let him live (sic)."

Another commented: "Tristan Thompson really pulled off the unthinkable. Give that man his flowers breh (sic)"

The former couple were originally together back in 2016 just before he began dating Kardashian.

There has been speculation their romances overlapped, but this is something the reality TV star has always vehemently denied.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first got with Thompson when Craig was pregnant with Prince.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian broke up earlier this year. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

However, Kardashian - who now shares one-year-old daughter True with the basketball player - broke up with him when he was exposed as a serial cheater.

The final straw was when the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA star shared a kiss with long-time family friend Jordyn Wood back in February.

He invited her back to his house for an afterparty after seeing Drake with friends in LA.

Wood stayed there until sunrise before sharing a kiss on the lips when she left.

Kardashian lashed out at her ex-friend online after Wood went on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk show.

She admitted lying to Kardashian about the kiss at first but insisted she was trying to protect her feelings.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission